Maple Ridge Burrards host Thunder on Sunday

The Maple Ridge Burrards will try to get back in the win column this Sunday when they host the Langley Thunder.

The Western Lacrosse Association squad lost to the New Westminster Salmonbellies by a score of 10-6 on Tuesday night at Cam Neely Arena.

With the loss, the team’s record falls to one win and 10 losses, and the young squad has now lost eight straight.

Will Clayton led the Burrards offence, as the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse product put up two goals and five points, and was named the second star. He is second in team scoring this season, with 13 goals and 34 points through 11 games.

Burrards Brett Kujala and Ryan Jones each had a goal and two assists, while Dennon Armstrong and Garrett Winter rounded out the scoring.

The team hasn’t suffered through such struggles in a decade – they went 4-13-1 in the 2012 season.

Sunday’s game will see the return to Cam Neely Arena of former Burrard weapons Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie, and goaltender Frankie Scigliano. Dickson leads Langley in scoring with 48 points in 10 games this season. Dobbie was the last WLA player of the week with 19 points in two games. Game time is 7 p.m.