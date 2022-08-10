Maple Ridge Burrards playing for Team BC

Tristan Windsor (24) will play for Team BC in the box lacrosse nationals. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The news)

The 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals are being played next week, and there will be numerous members of the Ridge Meadows Burrards association representing their province.

The event goes on Aug. 15-20 at the Langley Events Centre, and will feature the 12U and 14U boys teams, and the 14U girls team.

The Team BC 12U boys team has a strong local contingent that includes Silas Gagnon, Dawson Malawsky, Tristan Windsor and alternate goaltender William Nichols.

Gagnon has been named team captain. The boys were part of a Burrards pee wee team that won the provincial championships last month.

The 14U boys will be coached by Rob Williams, who is also the head coach of the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team. Cody Todd has also been selected to play for the team.

The 14U girls team has two players on the final roster in Mya Jakovljevich and Ashlyn Laity, and alternates Paige Downey and Stella Mulcahy.

The Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals were last played in 2019, with the past two years having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That last year in 2019, BC took silver in the boys Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget divisions, while the girls won gold at both the Bantam and Midget levels.

The 12U boys get underway on Aug. 16, when they take on Team Manitoba at 10:30 a.m.. The 14U boys start at 9 a.m. against Team Nova Scotia, and the girls team begins at noon against Nova Scotia.