Maple Ridge club hosts archery provincial championships

The Maple Ridge Archery Club hosted the Junior Olympian Program (JOP) provincial championship for indoor archery on Sunday at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre gymnasium.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, there were 52 archers from eight different clubs from across the Lower Mainland who registered for the event, ranging in age from 11 to 20 years. There were nine archers from the Maple Ridge club, explained president Markus Zurberg.
The archers lined up 18 meters away from their targets, and shot at targets ranging in size from 80, 60, and 40 cm. They shoot with re-curve and compound bows, and in categories ranging from yeoman, for beginners, to Olympian.
At the same time as the competition was taking place in Maple Ridge, archers were shooting at events in Prince George, Oliver and Victoria. The scores from the four sites will be tabulated, and provincial champion archers will be named in the coming days.
