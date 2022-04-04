Maple Ridge club hosts archery provincial championships

Maple Ridge archers Meaghan Durupt (middle, in black), and Aaliya Tyagi (right) compete for a provincial championship. (Neil Corbett/The News) Isaac Chu of the Maple Ridge JOP club takes aim. (Neil Corbett/The News) Nyla Brant (second from right) is a Maple Ridge archer who qualified for the BC Games, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Neil Corbett/The News) Nyla Brant pulls her arrows out of the targets. (Neil Corbett/The News) Meaghan Durupt takes careful aim. (Neil Corbett/The News) Maple Ridge archers, in black with red, are Wylie Rankin and Aarush Menon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Maple Ridge Archery Club hosted the Junior Olympian Program (JOP) provincial championship for indoor archery on Sunday at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre gymnasium.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, there were 52 archers from eight different clubs from across the Lower Mainland who registered for the event, ranging in age from 11 to 20 years. There were nine archers from the Maple Ridge club, explained president Markus Zurberg.

The archers lined up 18 meters away from their targets, and shot at targets ranging in size from 80, 60, and 40 cm. They shoot with re-curve and compound bows, and in categories ranging from yeoman, for beginners, to Olympian.

At the same time as the competition was taking place in Maple Ridge, archers were shooting at events in Prince George, Oliver and Victoria. The scores from the four sites will be tabulated, and provincial champion archers will be named in the coming days.