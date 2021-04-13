Ken Dockendorf is rallying opposition to the changes to high school sports governance. (The News files)

Ken Dockendorf is rallying opposition to the changes to high school sports governance. (The News files)

Maple Ridge coaches oppose changes to high school sports governance

Vote coming on May 1 could change varsity sports across B.C.

Two Maple Ridge high school coaches are speaking out against a new sports governance model in the province they say will push traditional teacher/coaches onto the bench.

Longtime Maple Ridge Ramblers coach Ken Dockendorf, president of the BC High School Boys Basketball Association, says his organization would become redundant if B.C. School Sports is successful in a vote coming up on May 1. It would mean all school sports and championship events would be run by B.C. School Sports.

“On May 2, we’re done,” said Dockendorf. “It’s a government bureaucracy that’s being imposed.”

He clarified the 75-year-old association could continue on, but “without any authority.”

The association has organized the provincial tournament, which is held every year at the Langley Events Centre, and Dockendorf says has become one of the great amateur sporting events in the province. Sixteen teams in each of the four tournaments – from single A to quad A – battle for their B.C. championships. It’s an annual event that brings intense competition, television cameras, provincial sports writers and sponsorship dollars.

“We worked at it for 10 years to create that,” said Dockendorf. “It’s a great experience for the kids.”

READ ALSO: Doc honoured for coaching excellence

The provincial track and field championships is another sporting event many athletes strive to qualify for, and will then remember for the rest of their lives. It’s an event another longtime Ramblers track coach, Andrew Lenton, has helped to build.

The track guru, who is also the head coach of the Langley Mustangs, said the BC School Sports governance model will marginalize the passionate teacher-coaches who have built school sports. He is the commissioner of B.C. High School Track and Field, and heads an executive council.

“Teacher/coaches will have no influence in future decisions,” he said, adding they will be advisors only. “You can take advice, or you can leave it. We (would) have no authority to make decisions.”

The revenue generated from the championships is re-invested into high school track and field, but he expects that will not happen under the proposed new model. It would go into general revenue for BC School Sports.

That organization, he points out, is run by paid staff members, whereas the high school sports associations benefit from the work of volunteers working for the love of their games.

“They say the new model is more education focused, but we have a hard time seeing that,” Lenton said.

The track coach said there have already been conflicts with BC School Sports. For example, the parent organization doesn’t want there to be provincial championship banner for combined boys and girls team points. It would rather there be only one for girls, and one for boys. The rationale given to Lenton, is simply that it should be consistent with other provincial championships.

But, he points out, the combined team banner is a tradition that has carried on since 1967.

“What this really is about, is control and centralized decision making,” said Lenton. “It’s about money, and tapping into the revenue streams for about five main sports.”

READ ALSO: Rambler to join the Varsity Blues

He said nobody from his executive council was part of the process of creating the new governance model. Nor were the commissioners from the other sports.

“We were deliberately left out,” Lenton said.

Dockendorf pointed out the proposed bureaucracy would see basketball organizers dealing with 11 different committees in order to make the decisions now being made by the association.

“It’s definitely going to make it more difficult to make timely decisions,” he said.

He has sent information to coaches, hope they will talk to their athletic directors and principals prior to the vote.

The new governance model is being promoted by B.C. School Sports, saying it will offer more “transparency, sustainability and equity between stakeholders.”

The vote on the new governance model will require a two-thirds majority of votes by the province’s 450 athletic directors and principals at the May 1 BCSS AGM.

The BCSS staff would oversee five different operating committees for championship hosts, sports advisory, history and archives, rankings and scholarships. There would also be nine different policy committees.

The BCSS says the new governance structure would provide more educated decision making, and uniform policy decisions. It also says there are financial “challenges in transparency and accountability,” in the current system.

“The current commission model does not allow a global corporate approach towards sponsorship to support the operations of the organization,” says the governance proposal.

It also says there are a variety of bylaws and policies in each high school sport, that contribute to athletic director burnout.

Dockendorf points out this administrative change could potentially come as high school sports attempt to rebound from a long pandemic shut down. By September, there will have been no school competition for 17 months.

“Why do it now, when we’re going to have the most difficult startup ever.”

Rick Thiessen, the president of B.C. School Sports, addressed some of the criticism of the model in a letter to stakeholders.

On the lack of voice for coaches, he said there are numerous operational committees coaches can be part of.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

There has been criticism of the new voting system, which will replace one vote per school with three votes per zone – regardless of the number of schools in each zone.

Thiessen said the in recent general meetings 42 per cent of the membership voted, but many were by proxy or advance votes. Only 16 per cent voted in person. That led to two or three people carrying large numbers of proxy votes “to control the direction of the organization.”

He added the new system will eliminate proxy and electronic votes, to ensure the people discussing and voting on issues are well informed and present for all discussion.

Is there more to the story? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High School Sportsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Giants fall in 4-1 loss to Prince George

Just Posted

Ken Dockendorf is rallying opposition to the changes to high school sports governance. (The News files)
Maple Ridge coaches oppose changes to high school sports governance

Vote coming on May 1 could change varsity sports across B.C.

Students in Garibaldi secondary’s music program rehearse for Swing into Spring. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge high school adding a spring to their step

Swing into Spring concert to raise money for the Garibaldi secondary’s music program

In a 2019 photograph, Yin Yin Din held a picture of her brother Kyaw Naing Din, 54, and her late father Hla Din who passed away in 2014, during a trip to Victoria. (The News files)
Family of Maple Ridge man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

The Din family want B.C. Attorney General David Eby to forward their case to Crown

Maple Ridge's Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
Traffic on Golden Ears Bridge returning to pre-pandemic levels

Commuters from Langley, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge still driving more, taking transit less

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Cases at three public schools and Maple Ridge Christian

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

$4,800 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to businesses inside of the mall

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Most Read