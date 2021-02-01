Jade Lenton with her father and track coach Andrew (left) and Jason Hampton, Ramblers senior girls basketball coach. (Special to The News)

Jade Lenton with her father and track coach Andrew (left) and Jason Hampton, Ramblers senior girls basketball coach. (Special to The News)

Rambler to join the Varsity Blues

Maple Ridge secondary’s Jade Lenton signs with University of Toronto

One of the Maple Ridge Ramblers top graduating athletes, Jade Lenton, will be taking her talents to the University of Toronto next year.

The track and field standout won provincial bronze in the 400m the last year there was a competitive track season in 2019, as a Grade 10. The year before, she was a Grade 9 running with Rambler senior girls relay teams that both won 4×400 and 4×100 gold medals at the 2018 B.C. Championships.

COVID-19 has washed out competitive track since then, but she has kept training, and is ready for the next level with the Varsity Blues.

Lenton said she chose the University of Toronto because it has a strong track program with great coaches, both indoors and out. She runs 400m and 800m, and indoors the 300m and 600m, and looks forward to one day travelling with the Varsity Blues to meets in places like Florida, Arizona and New York.

Lenton also likes that it’s an excellent academic institution. She will study business, and attend the Rotman School of Management. In Grade 12 she is also strong academically, sitting at a 98 per cent average.

Lenton has left her mark on MRSS track history. She holds the school records in both the 400m and 800m events.

In addition, a school tradition is the 300 Club fitness challenge. Hundreds have tried to be part of the club, but only a handful have been successful. Lenton was the youngest person to be named to the club in Grade 9, and only the second girl ever. She beat her brother Jorrin’s record – he was the previous youngest 300 Club member.

READ ALSO: Two more athletes join Ramblers Mighty 300 Club

The Lentons are a close family, and she enjoys running with her big brother, who is a hurdler for Simon Fraser University.

“I like training with him. He’s good to chat to, but he takes it seriously.”

Her father Andrew has been her coach since she started with the Eagles Track and Field Club at the age of six. For the past two years she has joined him with the Langley Mustangs, where he is the head coach. She says he has helped her be her best. They do everything together.

“He’s a phenomenal coach – he’s got the background,” she said, adding when the pressure is on, he helps bring her stress levels down. “No matter my choices, he won’t be disappointed.”

Dad is the opposite of disappointed.

“I am very proud of Jade, who follows her brother and many other Rambler track athletes to compete at the collegiate level,” said Andrew.

“Years of hard work and perseverance have paid off. I’m excited to see her continue her athletic career and academic pursuits at U of T which has a world-class coaching, facilities and academic program for her.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge sprinter earns track scholarship to TWU

Jade also mentioned Jason Hampton, her basketball coach.

“He’s been a huge supporter. He’s always super encouraging, and he’s one of the most positive people I’ve ever met.”

Not only did she play basketball, but Lenton was also on Team BC in lacrosse, and played Metro-level soccer.

Lenton remembers being a wide-eyed Grade 8 on a team of Ramblers with an amazing group of senior girls athletes. They talked about being on teams at universities, and it made her want to be there.

So signing with the Varsity Blues is reaching a goal she set out for herself a long time ago.

Now, she said, her goals shift to training and getting faster, and to one day medal at a championship for U of T.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePrep SportsTrack and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL’s road trips looking a lot different in 2021

Just Posted

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 31

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Deputy Chief Constable Jennifer Hyland began her new job with the Surrey Police Service on Jan. 25, after serving for several years in her hometown of Maple Ridge. (Special to Black Press Media)
Jennifer Hyland makes officers’ mental health a top priority in her new Surrey police role

Former Ridge Meadows RCMP top cop, now deputy chief constable, says support is a ‘key’ in new force

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue are grateful to Bartlett Tree Services, and Meadows Landscape Supply for their help facilitating its annual Christmas tree chipping service. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue tree chipping service a huge success

Maple Ridge-based rescue operation said charity fundraiser was most successful they have had ‘by far’

A crane was required to move the new MRI machine into place at Ridge Meadows Hospital this week. It’s expected up and operational in about three months. (Fraser Health/Special to The News)
New Maple Ridge MRI has already served more than 1,000 patients

Imaging machine began work at Ridge Meadows Hospital in November

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

xx
Shooting incident on Langley-Surrey border

Two men survive Saturday night gun attack unharmed

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

Most Read