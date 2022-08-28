Curlers get back on the ice next weekend. (The News files)

Maple Ridge curling club invites new players to try their game

Golden Ears Winter Club hosts annual Summer Spiel, then an open house

Curlers in Maple Ridge are starting their season, while the Golden Ears Winter Club invites newbies to try their game.

First up is the Annual Western Summer Spiel which takes place on Sept. 2-4. It’s the sixth season the club has run event, explained office manager Shannon Joanisse, and they will welcome 20 teams from all over the Lower Mainland who want to sharpen their game before the competitive season gets rolling.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 10 the club will offer an open house for people interested in trying curling. The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, at 23580 Jim Robson Way. Instructors will be on hand to take visitors onto the ice, and introduce them to the basics of the game.

“They can get their feet wet,” said Joanisse, adding that those visitors who want to take the sport further can join an adult learn to curl program that plays on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.

“We’re trying to build that membership back up – COVID hit us hard,” said Joanisse.

There are numerous leagues, from Little Rockers for those under eight, juniors for kids eight and up, mixed, men’s, women’s and masters (55-and-up) leagues.

“We have everything for everyone,” she added. “Curling is very social. We have some competitive teams who train here, but we’re very recreational and inclusive.”

The club will host numerous events this season, and one highlight will be the King Cash Spiel, a World Curling Tour event with thousands of dollars for the top-finishing teams, which is slated for Dec. 2-4.

