Maple Ridge lawn bowlers celebrate opening day

Club will host free open house events for newcomers to try their sport

About 60 people, mostly seniors, braved the elements and came out for opening day at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club on Sunday.

They had opening ceremonies, some exhibition games, and then a social time.

The club is in the middle of a recruitment drive, and will be hosting three open house events for new bowlers to try the sport.

The first of three open houses will happen on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m.

Newcomers will get an introduction to the game. Those who see potential can pay $25 for five lessons, but that amount will be taken off their annual dues should they join the club, Marg explained. It costs $160 for a season.

There will be another open house on April 30, and again on May 21.

Anyone interested can email margs_mail@shaw.ca