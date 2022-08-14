Maple Ridge man will oversee the 2022 Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships

The 2022 Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships take place from Monday to Thursday (Aug. 15-25), and this year, George Cubiss from Maple Ridge will once again be overseeing the entire event as the National Chief Umpire.
This 11-day event will be hosted in Burlington, ON and involves contestants from all over the country who will be performing in singles, pairs, or as a foursome.
Cubiss is a member of the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club Association and has spent the last six years serving as the National Chief Umpire, which has taught him firsthand the sheer amount of work that is required for a player to even make it to the national championships.
“Qualifying, by winning their provincial championships, is the pinnacle of a player’s achievement,” said Cubiss.
“They’re pitting their skills against bowlers from all over Canada, which also includes players who have just competed in the Commonwealth Games in the UK.”
Cubiss will be joined at the Lawn Bowling Championships by six other BC residents who are competing in the singles and pairs divisions.
