Kayla Hachey of CentreStage Dance was voted as one of the judge’s choice winners for the favourite routine of the 2023 Synergy Dance Competition Maple Ridge qualifiers. (CentreStage Dance/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge performers dance their way into the GPS 2023 Provincial Finals

CentreStage Dance received the third-highest number of provincial spots at qualifier

Several Maple Ridge dancers jumped, twirled, and emoted their way into the Global Dance Services (GDS) 2023 Provincial Finals last weekend after finishing in top spots in the Synergy Dance Competition at The ACT.

Members of CentreStage Dance competed across various categories, with the local team coming away with 12 victories, giving the studio the third-highest number of wins in the competition.

The following CentreStage Dance members earned spots in the upcoming Synergy Provincials:

• Colbee Lazar (Junior Solo)

• Taylor Douglas (Junior Solo)

• Victoria Stewart (Intermediate Solo)

• Riley Bettesworth (Intermediate Solo)

• Kayla Hachey (Teen Solo)

• Bad Girls (Junior/Intermediate Duo/Trio)

• Miss You Much (Teen/Senior Duo/Trio)

• Take This! (Teen/Senior Duo/Trio)

• Nothing Like a Dame (Variety Arts 13 Years and Over)

• Desoliel (Contemporary)

• Black Car (Jazz 13 Years and Over)

Hachey also took the title in the Student Choreography category, but this event will not be performed at the upcoming province-wide competition.

Although they didn’t quite earn spots in the Synergy Provincials, several other CentreStage Dance groups also worked their way into top three finishes.

The Wildest Dreams routine came in second in the Ballet 12 Years and Under category, while Pure Love earned second place in the Jazz 13 Years and Over category, and both second and third place in the Ballet 13 Years and Over category were Maple Ridge acts.

The CentreStage Dance competitors will now be looking forward to the GDS 2023 Provincial Finals, which are set to take place from May 26 to 28 at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

