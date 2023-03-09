Lucia Szabova of the Pitt Meadows Shotokan Karate studio was awarded top competitor in the beginner division at the Port Moody karate tournament. (Amy-Lyn Shaw/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows student wins top prize at her first-ever karate tournament

Lucia Szabova was awarded top competitor in beginner division at Port Moody competition

A Pitt Meadows student has been named a top competitor at a recent Port Moody tournament, marking a significant victory in her first karate tournament ever.

Lucia Szabova, 12, trains as part of the after-school program run by the Pitt Meadows Shotokan Karate dojo, and was one of more than 30 local kids who travelled to Port Moody last weekend to compete in their first karate tournament.

According to the host dojo of Port Moody Shotokan Karate, more than 50 students from four different studios participated in the event, with awards being given out in four different categories.

The Port Moody dojo walked away with the title of top team in the kata division, while the top competitors in the intermediate and advanced divisions went to Aksinia Krakovska and Raymond Lashin, respectively. But the top competitor in the beginner division was awarded to Szabova, which her sensei Amy-Lyn Shaw, said was a result of her persistence and dedication to the martial art.

“She trains extremely hard in the dojo and at home, and never misses any classes or extra training opportunities,” said Shaw. “At home, she practices with her mom, who also trains at our dojo in the adult classes.”

Pitt Meadows Shotokan Karate offers after-school karate classes at Pitt Meadows Elementary from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information is available at http://pittmeadowskarate.com/.

