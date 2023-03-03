Pitt Meadows karate students prepare for their first tournament

32 local elementary students will be at the Port Moody competition on Saturday

Students in the after-school karate program with Pitt Meadows Shotokan Karate will be competing in their first tournament on March 4. (Amy-Lyn Shaw/Special to The News)

They may look cute, but the students at the Pitt Meadows Elementary after-school karate program are also deadly, and are preparing to participate in their first competition this weekend.

Amy-Lyn Shaw, sensei for the Pitt Meadows Shotokan Karate studio, said that her students have been nervous and excited all week for the tournament.

Of the 84 local students that participate in the after-school program, 32 of them will be competing at the Port Moody tournament on Saturday, which Shaw said will feature kids from all over the province.

Within the tournament will be kids aged six to 14, with the Pitt Meadows group sending students in a wide range of skill levels.

“Our youngest will be a white belt who just turned six,” said Shaw. “We will also have someone who is only 12 years old and is preparing to get her brown belt on Monday.”

“The kids are very excited about the tournament, and even some kids who won’t be competing will be coming to watch.”

Participants will have the chance to do kata, kumite, and surprise exercise challenge events.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, March 4, at the Port Moody Shotokan Karate studio located at 2922 St. Johns St., and will run from 1 to 3 p.m., with check-in beginning at 12:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Port Moody Shotokan Karate Facebook page.