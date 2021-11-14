Maple Ridge’s O’Neill finishes runner-up for Silver Slugger

Tyler O’Neill has enjoyed a breakout season, hitting near the top of the St. Louis Cardinals lineup. (Taka Yanagimoto, St. Louis Cardinals/Special to The News

Maple Ridge’s latest sports hero Tyler O’Neill finished as a runner-up as Major League Baseball announced its annual Silver Slugger award winners for each position’s best hitter.

O’Neill, who plays for the St.Louis Cardinals, was nominated for one of the awards for National League Outfielders, but finished behind Bryce Harper, who is a finalist for National League MVP, Juan Soto who wins for the second straight year, and Nick Castellanos.

O’Neill, Adam Duvall, Brian Reynolds and Jesse Winker were runners up.

O’Neill, 26, established himself as one of the game’s young stars this season, as he hit .286 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. He missed some time with injury, and played 138 out of 162 games.

He won his second straight Gold Glove award, which was announced last weekend.

