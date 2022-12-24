The Barracudas U11 C1 team celebrated a first-place finish at the Kamloops Winter Blast tournament. (Special to The News)

Meadow Ridge girls hockey team wins tournament

Girls association looking forward to Giant fundraiser in January

The Meadow Ridge Female Hockey Association is having a busy season, with success on the ice and fundraisers coming up.

The Barracudas U11 C1 team celebrated a first-place finish at the Kamloops Winter Blast tournament earlier this month.

And the team is running a fundraiser with the Vancouver Giants Western Hockey League team in the new year.

On Jan. 13, when the Giants host the Spokane Chiefs, all 50/50 proceeds will go to the Barracudas, who will be selling tickets at the game. The association can also earn money from game programs, and tickets sold in advance of the game. Barracudas players will also get the chance to skate between periods in the intermission game.

The Giants say they have helped Lower Mainland hockey associations raise some $3 million since 2001.

The Giants have a hometown boy on the roster in big defenceman Colton Roberts, who is from Maple Ridge.

The Barracudas U11 C1 team celebrated a first-place finish at the Kamloops Winter Blast tournament. (Special to The News)
