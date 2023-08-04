Mia Chambers, 12, received a silver medal in the Junior Formation category. (Special to The News)

Mia Chambers, 12, received a silver medal in the Junior Formation category. (Special to The News)

Medals heaped on Maple Ridge acro team at global competition

The IDO World Acrobatic Championships took place July 22 and 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

An acro-dance group from Maple Ridge came home with gold after receiving multiple medals at a recent world competition

Mia Chambers, 12, Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, and Nyima Hussein, 14, took part in the IDO World Acrobatic Championships that took place July 22 and 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The dance style combines classical dance elements with acrobatics.

The team took home gold in the Adult Group and Adult Formation categories.

Hussein also took home gold in the Small Group category and for best Acro Duo.

In the Junior Formation category Chambers received a silver medal, and Wiseman also received a silver medal in the Adult Solo Female category.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge dancers to represent Canada in acro at world Mexican competition

The team also came second for Formation and fifth overall for best Acro Duo.

“We are forever grateful for all of the community support. The community banned together and donated so many bottles, bought so many hotdogs and cheered us on all the way from Maple Ridge,” said proud mom Nicole Chambers on behalf of the girls.

ALSO: Fundraiser to send three Maple Ridge acro artists to Mexico for international contest

The girls have been studying acro since about three-years-old. Chambers, who also takes lessons at Peggy Peat School of Dance in Maple Ridge, and Wiseman, who goes to Pulse Dance Centre in Port Coquitlam and Circus Lab in Langley, currently spend upwards of 18 hours a week practising. Hussein, who also takes dance at Rise 21 Dance Company in Port Coquitlam, spends upwards of 28 hours a week practising.

The trio also study at Blue Crane Contortion in Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

 

Nyima Hussein, 14, took home gold in the Small Group category and for best Acro Duo. (Special to The News)

Nyima Hussein, 14, took home gold in the Small Group category and for best Acro Duo. (Special to The News)

Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, received a silver medal in the Adult Solo Female category. (Special to The News)

Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, received a silver medal in the Adult Solo Female category. (Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Just Posted

Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, received a silver medal in the Adult Solo Female category. (Special to The News)
Medals heaped on Maple Ridge acro team at global competition

Otto Csaszar has gone missing in Maple Ridge on the morning of Friday, Aug. 4. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
BREAKING: Elderly Maple Ridge man goes missing on Friday morning

The U16 and U18 BC Bears rugby teams will be competing at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Both home sales and listings fell in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 2023 to July 2023. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows home sales drop off in July