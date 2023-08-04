Medals heaped on Maple Ridge acro team at global competition

The IDO World Acrobatic Championships took place July 22 and 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Mia Chambers, 12, received a silver medal in the Junior Formation category. (Special to The News)

An acro-dance group from Maple Ridge came home with gold after receiving multiple medals at a recent world competition

Mia Chambers, 12, Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, and Nyima Hussein, 14, took part in the IDO World Acrobatic Championships that took place July 22 and 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The dance style combines classical dance elements with acrobatics.

The team took home gold in the Adult Group and Adult Formation categories.

Hussein also took home gold in the Small Group category and for best Acro Duo.

In the Junior Formation category Chambers received a silver medal, and Wiseman also received a silver medal in the Adult Solo Female category.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge dancers to represent Canada in acro at world Mexican competition

The team also came second for Formation and fifth overall for best Acro Duo.

“We are forever grateful for all of the community support. The community banned together and donated so many bottles, bought so many hotdogs and cheered us on all the way from Maple Ridge,” said proud mom Nicole Chambers on behalf of the girls.

ALSO: Fundraiser to send three Maple Ridge acro artists to Mexico for international contest

The girls have been studying acro since about three-years-old. Chambers, who also takes lessons at Peggy Peat School of Dance in Maple Ridge, and Wiseman, who goes to Pulse Dance Centre in Port Coquitlam and Circus Lab in Langley, currently spend upwards of 18 hours a week practising. Hussein, who also takes dance at Rise 21 Dance Company in Port Coquitlam, spends upwards of 28 hours a week practising.

The trio also study at Blue Crane Contortion in Maple Ridge.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Nyima Hussein, 14, took home gold in the Small Group category and for best Acro Duo. (Special to The News)