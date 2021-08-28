Member of Ridge Meadows Racers competing at Olympic Trials

Samuel Green, 16, is the youngest skater to take part and the only B.C. representative

A local short track speed skater and member of the Ridge Meadows Racers, is competing at the Canadian Short Track Speed Skating Championships and Olympic Trials taking place in Montreal until Sunday.

Samuel Green, 16, is the youngest skater and only skater representing BC in the trials.

Only the top 20 skaters in the country qualified for the event, so Green is competing against more established and well-known skaters such as multiple Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Charles Hamelin.

Green was able to finish fourth overall in the 500-meter event, breaking his own Canadian junior record – despite a collision with another skater and an ankle sprain in an earlier race.

“I’m thrilled to be racing against the National Team, but I’m a little down that I can’t do it while I’m at my best,” said the speed skater

After competing in six events, gaining points in each, the top six athletes are selected to represent Canada in Beijing in February 2022.

Green is currently in 11th place with more racing events this weekend.

Meanwhile, local speed skaters are gearing up for a new season. The Ridge Meadows Racers is looking for new members.

“All ages and abilities are always welcome,” says club president Kyle Ludeman.

For more information, visit the club’s website at ridgemeadowsracers.org.