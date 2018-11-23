Hammer thrower Mateya Haintz, as she signed her letter of intent to accept a full-ride athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for track and field, with Dynamo Throws Club coach Brad Graham. (Contributed)

‘Niners recruit Maple Ridge Ramblers hammer thrower

Haintz accepts full-ride NCAA scholarship in Carolina

Hammer thrower Mateya Haintz has signed a letter of intent to accept a full-ride athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for track and field

“I am very excited to have Mateya joining the Charlotte 49ers Track and Field team,” said her new coach Kyle Helf, the throws coach with the Niners. “Not only is Mateya a talented thrower, but she is a great person off the field as well.

“Her hard work and dedication to the sport is unmatched and we can’t wait to have her down in Charlotte next fall.”

Haintz said how excited she is to become an NCAA athlete.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to continue my track and field career as a division 1 athlete and compete for the Charlotte 49ers! Thank you so much Coach Helf for the opportunity! Huge thanks to everyone who has and will continue to support me as I continue this journey,” she said.

She also thanked her coach with the Dynamo Throws club, Bradley Graham, who has trained with her four days per week, on strength training and hammer technique.

Haintz has had numerous highlights as a thrower, including winning gold at the Canadian under-20 track and field championships in Ottawa in July.

At the provincial championships in June, she took silver in the senior hammer throw and discus, and took fifth in shot put, and was part of an outstanding Ramblers team.

Previous story
Mt. Crescent Elementary to be renovated and re-opened
Next story
Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Just Posted

‘Niners recruit Maple Ridge Ramblers hammer thrower

Haintz accepts full-ride NCAA scholarship in Carolina

Mt. Crescent Elementary to be renovated and re-opened

School board waiting for government funding for renos to Maple Ridge Secondary Annex

OUTLOOK: Looking again at Golden Ears Business Park

New Pitt Meadows mayor wants to revisit plans for final phases

Three-car collision closes Maple Ridge corner

Extent of injuries unknown

Maple Ridge’s Haney Bypass designs complete

Still only one lane turning eastbound from Lougheed Highway

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

Most Read