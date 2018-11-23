‘Niners recruit Maple Ridge Ramblers hammer thrower

Hammer thrower Mateya Haintz, as she signed her letter of intent to accept a full-ride athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for track and field, with Dynamo Throws Club coach Brad Graham. (Contributed)

Hammer thrower Mateya Haintz has signed a letter of intent to accept a full-ride athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for track and field

“I am very excited to have Mateya joining the Charlotte 49ers Track and Field team,” said her new coach Kyle Helf, the throws coach with the Niners. “Not only is Mateya a talented thrower, but she is a great person off the field as well.

“Her hard work and dedication to the sport is unmatched and we can’t wait to have her down in Charlotte next fall.”

Haintz said how excited she is to become an NCAA athlete.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to continue my track and field career as a division 1 athlete and compete for the Charlotte 49ers! Thank you so much Coach Helf for the opportunity! Huge thanks to everyone who has and will continue to support me as I continue this journey,” she said.

She also thanked her coach with the Dynamo Throws club, Bradley Graham, who has trained with her four days per week, on strength training and hammer technique.

Haintz has had numerous highlights as a thrower, including winning gold at the Canadian under-20 track and field championships in Ottawa in July.

At the provincial championships in June, she took silver in the senior hammer throw and discus, and took fifth in shot put, and was part of an outstanding Ramblers team.