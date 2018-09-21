(Contributed) Alex Tougas is racing for Canada at World Cup BMX events in Argentina.

Pitt Meadows BMX racer competes in Argentina

Alex Tougas racing for Team Canada in World Cup events

Cycling Canada has announced the team of athletes who will represent Canada in Argentina for the final two BMX World Cups of the 2018 season, and Alex Tougas of Pitt Meadows is on the team.

He will be among five riders to compete, with World Cup competitions taking place Sept. 29 and 30 in Santiago del Estero.

“The Olympic qualifying period is officially on, and we begin our quest with the World Cup finals in Santiago del Estero,” said Adam Muys, head BMX coach at Cycling Canada.

“It has been a season of growth and our athletes have stepped up and will be ready to contend for some strong finishes at the finals. Our small group of five athletes all have the ability and speed and I’m really excited to see what they can do.”

The team includes elite women Drew Mechielsen and Daina Tuchscherer, elite men James Palmer and Alex Tougas, and junior woman Avriana Hebert.

Cycling Canada is the governing body for competitive cycling in Canada, and manages the high performance team, hosts national and international events and administers programs to promote and grow cycling across the country.

