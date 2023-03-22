Ridge Meadows Flames face deja vu at PJHL Championship

The Flames will play the first game against Delta Ice Hawks on Thursday

Ridge Meadows Flames beat both the Mission Outlaws and Chilliwack Jets to make it to the finals. (Mission Outlaws Facebook/Special to The News)

The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) Championship, which kicks off this Thursday, is looking a bit familiar as the Ridge Meadows Flames prepare to face the Delta Ice Hawks – the exact matchup from the 2017-18 playoff finals, which is the last time the Flames found themselves playing for the championship.

Derek Bedard, general manager of the Flames, explained that their past exchange with the Ice Hawks led to disappointment, with the Ridge Meadows team losing the title in a 4-2 series.

READ MORE: Flames fall in Jr. B finals

However, he is hoping for a different outcome this time around, and believes his team has the skills and mindset necessary to bring home the trophy.

“We’re feeling really good and we’re playing some good hockey lately and in practices,” said Bedard.

“It’s a great opportunity for these athletes who have worked so hard to get here.”

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Flames sweep Chilliwack and advance to finals

The series will begin on Thursday in Delta, with the Flames having to play two away games before being able to compete in front of a home crowd on Monday, March 27.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming PJHL Stonehouse Cup Finals:

• Thursday, March 23 at 7:35 p.m. (Delta)

• Saturday, March 25 at 7:35 p.m. (Delta)

• Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. (Maple Ridge)

• Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Maple Ridge)

• Thursday, March 30 at 7:35 p.m. (Delta)

• Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. (Maple Ridge)

• Monday, April 3 (location TBA)

Players of the PJHL Playoffs Conf. Finals 🏆 Cole Svendson – @WRWhalersHockey

Theo Kochan – @flamesjunior

Zach Shaughnessy – @deltaicehawks Excellent work for helping your team advance to the next round of the PJHL Playoffs! 🏆#madeofhockey #playersoftheweek #thepjhl… pic.twitter.com/aPRscridT5 — PJHL (@ThePJHL) March 21, 2023

Bedard said he expects locals to make a lot of noise for the home team when they come to Planet Ice.

“There’s been strong attendance throughout the playoffs and it’s been building each week,” he said.

“We’re really looking forward to the opportunity ahead of us.”