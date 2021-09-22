Ridge Meadows Flames get a pair of wins

The Ridge Meadows Flames won a pair of games over the weekend. (Facebook)

After a slow start, the Ridge Meadows Flames improved their record to 2-2 with a pair of weekend wins in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Maple Ridge Junior B club blasted the Mission City Outlaws 8-4 on Friday night at the Flames’ home rink, Cam Neely Arena. Then they beat the White Rock Whalers 6-4 in a road game on Saturday.

After starting the season with two losses, and scoring only one goal, the offensive outburst was a welcome development for Maple Ridge fans.

On Friday night, the Flames got off to a 4-0 lead before the game was even six minutes old.

The scoring was spread throughout the lineup, as Brendan Chabot, Jack Steffens, Nic Amsler, and Josh Chapman each had a goal and an assist. David Stepputat, Zack Lagrange, Gavin Bains and Ryan Denney also scored for Ridge.

Goaltender Cameron Connolly allowed four goals on 24 shots, and got the win.

Saturday was a closer game. The Flames jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but a total of nine minor penalties whistled against Ridge allowed the home Whalers to keep the game close. Early in the third period, White Rock tied it at 4-4 with their second power play goal.

With just seven minutes left to play, Amsler got the game winner from Rose with the man advantage, then Steffens added an empty netter to secure the win. Rose and Amsler each had a goal and two assists. Cohen Muc scored twice and was named the game’s first star. Steffens had a goal and an assist, and Stepputat scored.

Flames win 6-4 tonight!

3rd period 🚨’s – Amsler, Steffens

#6 Sam Rose with his first PJHL goal is the Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award winner!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8JPGju6bxs — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) September 19, 2021

Elliott Marshall backstopped the win, in a game where the Flames were outshot 40-33.

• The Flames will be back at Cam Neely Arena on Wednesday night, hosting the Abbotsford Pilots in a 7:30 p.m. midweek start. They will not have a Friday night game this week, but will be at Port Moody on Saturday.

• The Flames have five players who are not in the lineup, as they try out for teams in the BC Hockey League – which has gotten a late start this season.

Lukas Ravenstein is with the Victoria Grizzlies, Adam Leitch is trying out for the Vernon Vipers, and Tom Williams, Dylan Smail and Liam Farrell are all with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Flames GM Derek Bedard noted all PJHL teams will be without some talented players as they try out for Junior A teams.

READ ALSO: Empire Equestrian team flies high at hunter jumper event