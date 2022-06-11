Ridge Meadows Flames sign three young forwards

Sam Allen put up a lot of points for the Ridge Meadows Rustlers, and is going to his hometown Flames Junior B squad for the coming season. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames recently announced the signing of three new young forwards, including a talented hometown boy.

Sam Allen, 17, is virtually a goal-a-game player from Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, who will be taking his talents to his hometown Pacific Junior Hockey League squad. With the Rustlers U-18 A1 team he put up an impressive 36 goals and 74 points in 41 games.

COMMITMENT:

We are proud to announce that we've committed to Sam Allen (F)!

Sam (2005) is from Maple Ridge and is an alumnus of the RMMHA Midget U-18 A1 team @RustlersHockey

This past season in 41 games Sam collected 36G & 38A for 74pts!

Welcome to the Flames Sam!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nf6gtF4rwJ — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 7, 2022

“We’re really excited about Sam. He has a lot of upside, and he’s offensively gifted,” said Derek Bedard, GM of the Maple Ridge Junior B club.

“He can do it all – great offensive instincts, and also good on the defensive side of the game.”

READ ALSO: Amsler the big winner of Ridge Meadows Flames team awards

Lincoln Edwards, 17, comes to the team from the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U-18 team, and in 35 games he put up 13 goals and 26 points. He is from Abbotsford, and went to hockey school at the Yale Academy. He played with the Flames as an affiliate player last season.

Colton Tiviotdale, who just turned 18, is also from the Thunderbirds U-18, and comes from Langley. He had a goal and three points in 18 games last season, but with the Thunderbirds U-16 squad had a productive campaign of 15 goals and 31 points in 32 games.

Bedard said Edwards and Tiviotdale both bring size, speed, and good character.

The Flames are doing weekly identification skates through the summer to get ready for the coming season, and are looking at about 84 different players in different ice times. The GM, who was recently chosen as the executive of the year in the league, is impressed by what he’s seeing so far.

“We’re going to be a really, highly competitive team,” Bedard predicted.