Ridge Meadows players win silver in California lacrosse tourney

The Ridge Meadows Burrards minor lacrosse association had a good representation of players at a huge tournament in California recently.

In the Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival, there were more than 460 teams of various age groups, playing on 72 lacrosse fields at the Empire Polo Club – a 32-hectare sports hub in Indio, near Palm Springs.

The West Coast Wolves U-13 team finished second in their tournament. The invitational team, with a goal to develop top players, has been practising together for months, and in their first game on Saturday suffered a loss.

But they got it together, and went on a roll of four wins, to get themselves into the gold medal game. They lost the final 4-3 to take silver.

Playing six games in two days, they scored 64 goals while allowing only 15 against.

