Scholarship will memorialize Carling Muir

Maple Ridge basketball star passed away last Sunday

Langara College will honour Maple Ridge’s Carling Muir with a scholarship.

Muir died on Nov. 15 at the age of 33. She was an inspiring athlete both for her courage in battling cancer, and for her outstanding play on the basketball court in the face of life threatening health problems.

OBITUARY: Carling Elizabeth Muir

She was a six-foot-one basketball star out of Thomas Haney secondary, who then went on to become one of the all-time greats for the Langara Falcons. Muir enrolled at Langara College in 2006 to study social work and join the women’s basketball team.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and having to sit out her first year, she recovered after emergency surgery, and went on to an outstanding Falcons career.

Her determination and athletic talents were on full display in 2007/08 season, when Muir was named a CCAA All-Canadian, the PACWEST Conference Player of the Year and was recognized with Sport BC’s Harry Jerome Comeback Award.

She led her team to a noteworthy 2008/09 season, but her cancer returned in November 2010. She underwent another round of chemotherapy, and was able to not only compete in 2010/11, but take to the court for one more season in 2011/12. She would be named a conference all-star three more times from 2008/09 through to 2011/12.

“Carling will be remembered fondly for her smile, her willingness to give back, her strength and her passion to compete; and she will serve as inspiration for Falcons’ student-athletes for years to come,” said a college spokesperson.

READ ALSO: Gofundme campaign launched to cover cancer treatment costs for Carling Muir

“To honour and recognize Carling’s life and accomplishments, the Falcons are working with Carling’s former teammates and family to create a scholarship in her name. Carling’s joy for life and positive outlook touched so many throughout her journey. Please join us in remembering Carling, donate now to help us establish a named scholarship. This scholarship will help support student athletes who share in Carling’s passion for basketball.”

 


