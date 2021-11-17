Speed skating club inviting people for open house

Willa Ludeman in the lead wearing a dark blue helmet, during the Western Elite Circuit earlier this year. (Kyle Ludeman/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Speed Skating club is hoping to bring more people and awareness to the sport through an open house.

Kyle Ludeman, the club president is hopeful that the open house will draw more people to the sport and the club especially since the club lost a lot of membership due to COVID.

“We only have about a half dozen skaters. It has been hard on the club,” he said.

The open house will be held on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and would be free to attend, at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge. The open house will showcase demonstration races as will as will give people an opportunity to try out speed skating.

“Not many people know that you can speed skate in Maple Ridge, even though the sport gets more Olympic medals for Canada than any other sport. The sport is fast, fun and inclusive. Our club is looking for new members and we’d love for people to come by to find out more about the sport and our club. We take skaters of any age, any ability, with any ambition. We can teach you how to skate, you can come out for fitness, or you can get competitive and try to be super fast!” said Ludeman.

To participate, helmet and gloves would be required. Proof of vaccination will also be required. The club will provide both, skates as well as coaches to guide people on ice.

Additional information can be found by visiting the club’s website at ridgemeadowsracers.org.

