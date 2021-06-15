Three SRT Titans earn scholarships

Emiko Nakai will attend Warner Pacific University in Portland, Oregon next year. (Special to The News) Lucas Hutchinson will compete for the Douglas College Royals basketball team in New Westminster next year. (Special to The News) Cade Armour will take his spikes to Trinity Western University, where he will compete as a sprinter. (Special to The News)

A trio of Samuel Robertson Technical athletes will continue their sporting ways at post-secondary institutions.

The school’s athletic director, Lesley McPherson said the scholarships received by Emiko Nagai, Lucas Hutchinson, and Cade Armour would be significant accomplishments under normal circumstances, but considering the athletes managed to persevere despite their senior year being effectively wiped out, they are ‘pretty special.’

Nagai has played guard on the senior girls basketball team at SRT since she was in Grade 9.

McPherson noted her leadership and offensive skills were vital to the success the program experienced over those four years. In the off-season Nagai was always committed to improving her game while playing in various clubs around the Lower Mainland.

An all-around athlete, Nagai also competed on the Titans senior girls volleyball team, and ran cross-country.

She is a two time winner of the SRT Athletics Athlete of the Year Award.

Nagai will take her game to the next level at Warner Pacific University in Portland, Oregon next year.

McPherson, who has coached Nagai, said she could not be happier for her.

“She represents everything that being a student-athlete is supposed to be,” she said.

“She’s a great student, a leader in the building, an example for our younger athletes, and the hardest working kid every time she steps on the court. Selfishly, I’m sad that she didn’t get to play her last year here with us, but I know she will rise to the challenge of the college game.

“I can’t wait to see her compete for WPU”.

Another basketball star SRT is remiss to let go is Hutchinson, who has played for the school since he was in Grade 8.

McPherson said in the five years he has been on the team, the hoopster has been the most committed player the program has ever seen.

“He has been a regular in the gym after hours since Grade 9, grinding for hours on his game, and this year he continued to put in work on his own,” she said.

Last year he lead the senior boys program all the way to the Provincial Championships, and the squad were primed to do some damage this year if the pandemic had not pumped the brakes on all sports.

Hutchinson will look to make up for lost time at Douglas College, where he will play for the Royals.

His former coach, Scott Tomlin, has high praise.

“I have coached boys basketball for over 25 years now and have never had a kid who worked as hard or put in the amount of time that Lucas has.

“He is an excellent student who will excel at the post-secondary level, and I’m so proud that he is getting the opportunity to play college basketball. He is one of the best to come out of our program.”

Cade Armour will be tearing up provincial tracks with his speed for Trinity Western University next year.

He has been running track and field since he was in Grade 6, and keeps improving each year.

Armour represented SRT at the BC high school Track & Field Championships, and has also competed at the BC Summer Games, where he won a gold medal in the 4×100 relay.

An all-around athlete, he also aided the Titans Grade 8 football team winning a provincial championship five years ago.

In addition to competing in 100m and 200m sprinting, the strong student will study Kinesiology while attending university.

McPherson said the school is very proud and happy for him.

“He has overcome some personal adversity, and still is on track to pursue both his athletic and academic goals at the post secondary level.

“He is a great kid who we wish all the best for.”