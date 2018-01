The province is spending $3.6 million to purchase property at 11749 and 11761 Burnett Street .

The new facility on Burnett Street is to be run the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. (THE NEWS/files)

The provincial government has announced a new location to build a supportive housing and emergency shelter facility in Maple Ridge.

The province is spending $3.6 million to purchase property at 11749 and 11761 Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds.

It is to be run by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, which would relocate from its current location by the Haney Bypass.