Maple Ridge mall takes fashion in strange direction for holiday photo contest

Voting to select the winner of the Haney Place Mall ugly sweater contest will run from Jan. 3 to 10. (Ann Marie Hak/Special to The News)
Haney Place Mall’s ugly holiday sweater contest runs until Dec. 31

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
A catalytic converter. (Submitted photo)

White Rock resident helps thwart theft of neighbour’s catalytic converter
The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. Canada’s climate adaptation strategy is underfunded and does not clearly lay out how its targets align with the country’s top climate change risks, a new report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

A civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Provincial Court in Victoria pertaining to historical sexual abuse at a Nanaimo church has been settled, according to the complainant and her lawyer. (Black Press Media files)

Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl

Incidents allegedly happened at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church at Nanaimo in 1976

Martin Payne was murdered in his Metchosin home on July 12, 2019. He’s remembered by family and friends for spreading joy, love and kindness to everyone he met. (Facebook/Martin Payne)

Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced

Martin Payne’s family say they’ll never recover from the thought of his traumatic final moments

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is off to a strong start with Visp EHC of the Swiss League. (Visp EHC photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen off to strong offensive start in Switzerland

Former Vancouver Canucks draft pick has 14 points in seven games for Visp EHC

Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

The Mission Secondary School leadership class cooked, packaged and delivered Christmas dinners to low-income individuals and families in Mission, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge over the weekend. (Dec. 10, 2022) /Submitted Photo

Mission Secondary students cook turkey dinner in Christmas-giving tradition

Students provided over 500 dinners to low-income individuals and families in the Fraser Valley

Obituaries

Lynda Hargrove

Dec 1st, 2022

Ronan Golby

Nov 28th, 2022

Ronald Bruce Wiens

Nov 27th, 2022

Arthur Hein

Nov 25th, 2022

Marjorie Patricia Bell (nee St. Louis)

Nov 18th, 2022

Randall George Berezowski

Nov 18th, 2022

This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

A scene from the new movie “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” (Photo: Youtube.com)

‘Touch, sight, sound, smell’ at one theatre in Metro Vancouver showing new ‘Avatar’ movie

Cineplex is rolling out 4DX technology at 7 theatres across Canada, including Metropolis in Burnaby

Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences off anyone looking to get out of the industry as it tries to protect dwindling salmon stocks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences

$123 million earmarked for voluntary retirement program

Employees and their guests attend the holiday dinner and karaoke party for Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America employees Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Schaumburg, Ill. Say goodbye to virtual wine tasting, and practice your karaoke. Company holiday parties are making a comeback. After more than two years of working in pajama bottoms and clinking glasses over Zoom, many office workers are yearning for a bit of glamour, or at least a sense of normalcy. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Company holiday parties are back — but with some restraint

After two years of Zoom, many workers seem to be yearning for a bit of glamour

FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Washington. With the holidays approaching, gift-giving while staying on budget is at the forefront of many Canadian’s minds, but when it comes to price-conscious alternatives like thrifting, a stigma still remains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts

Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases

Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

    October 28, 2022 - Hayley Picard photographed on the grounds of Queen Margaret's School in Duncan for Boulevard CI. Don Denton photo

    Secrets and lives with Hayley Picard

    From the Vancouver Olympics to Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School

      “Appearing (L-R): Kathi Halpin, Jeffrey Cawker, Paul Walker, Patrick Smith, Christine Kiss, John Thomson”

      It’s a new name, with the same great service for this Maple Ridge + Langley CPA firm

      The Fraser Valley has changed a lot over the last few decades…

        At Ageless Living the goal is not only to increase longevity, but also quality of life, allowing you to live your life to the fullest,

        Turn back the clock with collaborative care solutions

        Local team of medical professionals provides leading-edge treatments

