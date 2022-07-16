Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is running a contest on Facebook to name their furry mascot. (Screengrab)

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is running a contest on Facebook to name their furry mascot. (Screengrab)

VIDEO: Chimp needs a name

There’s a contest – that deadlines Sunday – to help rebrand the downtown Maple Ridge business mascot

Ever thought of naming a chimp?

How about one that stands some six feet tall, and is often found hanging out – literally and figuratively speaking – in downtown Maple Ridge.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA) has a adopted a furry and friendly primate as their mascot, and in recent weeks he’s been seen around the city core, posing for photos and visiting with shoppers.

Well, that oversized chimpanzee needs a name, and time is running out to contribute ideas and potentially win, said Flori Chaykowski, the DMRBIA executive director.

The association is giving away a $50 downtown Maple Ridge gift card to one lucky entrant.

“We needs help,” Chaykowski said.

“He’s looking for a new name,” she added, not divulging his former name.”

“He’s already a town favourite, but is looking to rebrand.”

The naming contest ends Sunday, July 17, so people are encourage to visit and comment on the association’s Facebook page to enter.

