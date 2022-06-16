Maple Ridge Physiotherapy & Pain Clinic recently made a donation of $5,298.52 in support of the 19th annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Fund Run that took place Sunday, June 5. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Facebook)

50/50 raffle tickets for sale in support of Maple Ridge hospital

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation raising money in support of high priorities equipment list

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is holding a 50/50 to raise money for essential equipment for the hospital.

There are 18,050 tickets available for sale with one winner taking home half the jackpot.

Money raised will be going to the $776,771 in high priority needs and another $74, 500 in other funding for the hospital, that the foundation has committed to raising.

Included on the priority list is a portable ultrasound machine for the Emergency department worth $72,400, hydraulic Allan stirrups for the Operating Room, O.R., worth $20,000, a fluid management system worth $36,200 and a Sonosite ultrasound worth $65,000 – both also for the O.R. – and a $200,000 telemetry monitoring station for the surgery department.

The goal of the foundation is to partner with community to make sure essential tools are in the hands of skilled health care teams and the most up to date equipment in their departments, to allow them to provide the best care possible.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 each, $25 for a three pack, $50 for an eight pack, and $100 for a 20-ticket pack.

So far the jackpot is only at $80.

Deadline to purchase tickets is midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The draw date is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

To order tickets go to rmhfoundation.rafflenexus.com or call 604-463-1801.

For more information about the foundation go to rmhfoundation.com.

