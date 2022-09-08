ACT Arts council in Maple Ridge looking for board members

War Horse was screened at the ACT last year. (Brinkhoff/Mögenburg/Special to The News)

The ACT Arts Council is looking for skilled professionals to become members of its board of directors.

People can submit their own names or give their consent for a nomination to the board.

Candidates should have some skills or experience in: the legal field; financial and/or accounting field; fundraising; human resources; strategic planning; be familiar with non-profit organizations; have past board experience; interest in governance; and a commitment to the future development of the arts in the community.

This year, the executive position of treasurer is open for anyone who has financial experience.

The Arts Council is a non-profit society that has been serving the community since 1971. It is governed by a volunteer board of directors, with professional management and staff, and is supported by a dedicated core of volunteers.

The board meets monthly on the last Monday of the month, or the following Monday if it happens to be a statutory holiday. There are no meetings in December and August.

Members should also be available for committee work, occasional meetings and attending some ACT events outside of the regular meeting schedule.

The ACT Arts Centre is managed by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council.

Board members will be elected at the Annual General Meeting on Monday, October 24.

Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 9.

