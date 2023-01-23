Airport Day returns to Pitt Meadows

First in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began

A Waco AQC-6 on display during a former Airport Day in Pitt Meadows. It was first purchased new by the Department of National Defence in Ottawa, it was operated by the Department of Transport until 1949. It was then moved out to the B.C. coast where it was operated by B.C. Airlines, then a logging company and finally by Dr. Jack Pickup of Alert Bay who used it as ‘flying doctor’ float plane. In 1980 it was donated by Pickup to the Canadian Museum of Flight. (The News files)

Airport Day is back this year.

This year the focus of the event will be on Careers in Aviation and will showcase the many jobs and responsibilities in the aviation industry.

As well, a wide array of aircraft will be on display, that will allow visitors to get “up and personal” with the planes, giving them a more personal perspective on the ground.

Amanda Zannet with Pitt Meadows Regional Airport noted they are still finalizing lineup for display aircraft.

“Anything military is last minute and difficult to predict until a day or two before the event,” she said.

There will also be a marketplace, beer gardens, food carts, and sponsor booths.

Currently, Zannet said they are searching for sponsorship and marketplace vendors for the event.

“As a non-profit society, the airport endeavours to keep this important community event running annually. Support from the community is of vital importance for ensuring its continued success,” she said.

For details on sponsorship packages go to flyypk.ca for details.

The free, family event is scheduled to take place from 11-5 p.m. on June 24.

“We can’t wait to see you in June,” said Zannet.

AirportPitt Meadows