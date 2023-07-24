Animals, pie eating contests, magicians and more at this years Country Fest in Maple Ridge

Thousands checked out the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest last year. (The News files)

4H clubs from across the province will be converging on the Albion Fairgrounds at the end of the month for a festival expected to attract thousands to Maple Ridge.

And fair manager, Tina Kirkpatrick, is hoping to make it an exciting show this year.

This year she is expecting 31 4H Clubs, bringing with them 364 animals including: cows, pigs, sheep, goats, llamas, dogs, and rabbits.

Last year, as the fair came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 34 clubs with 300 animals. In 2019, a year before the pandemic began, there were 37 clubs who took part in the event.

The Home Arts and Gardening event will have 670 entries this year, compared to 182 last year. And there will be 80 educational displays, up from 62 last year.

“We’ve seen a decline over the past several years, not just us all of the fairs,” said Kirkpatrick specifically about the Home Arts section which she worked hard to get the word out about this year.

“It obviously worked because we’ve got a large number of entries – more than we’ve had for years. So, that’s really good,” she said.

In addition to the 4H shows there will be a food truck festival and a marketplace and seven non-profit societies will be taking part in the event as well, handing out information and talking to people about what they do, including: The Men’s Shed, Alouette River Management Society, Cops For Cancer; Museum on the Move, Big Sisters Big Brothers, and the Royal Canadian Legion.

“Hopefully getting some volunteers,” said Kirkpatrick.

Shooting Star Amusements will be on hand with rides, games, and carnival food.

From 10-6 p.m. on both days there will be pony rides for a fee and for those who just like to watch on Saturday, July 29 at 4 p.m., there will be a free miniature pony show where the horses will be doing pony patterns.

On Sunday, July 30, starting at 10 a.m., festival goers will be treated to Gymkhana Games in the horse ring, where competitors compete in: Barrels, Big T, Poles, Keyhole, Handy Pony, and Cupids Bow.

A Prime Timers’ Village will offer a rest area for seniors with refreshments and two dedicated golf carts will be going all weekend long, picking seniors up from the parking lot at Planet Ice and drive them to various locations on the grounds. Five seniors benches, will also offer resting places across the grounds for the seniors so they can sit there and wait for the shuttle, which does a continuous loop.

“So they can stop and look at the beef cows and then get the shuttle over to the llamas,” she said.

The golf carts are sponsored by Chartwell Willow Manor and Ridge Meadows Professionals For Seniors.

More than 13 food trucks will be at the festival serving an assortment of foods starting at 10 a.m. both days.

West Coast Lumberjack Show is back at the fair this year with shows at noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday July 29; and at noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

More than 20 marketplace booths will be on site with vendors selling homemade goods, henna tattoos and more.

The European Festival will be coming back again this year featuring cultural displays and stage performances by representatives of: Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Scandinavia, Portugal, Scotland, Greece, Slovakia, Germany, Ukraine, and The Netherlands – six countries will perform on stage.

New this year is a Wool and Ewe Affair event in the Golden Ears Winter Club curling rink being presented by the Lower Mainland Sheep Association featuring a fleece sale, and demonstrations by Whonnock Weavers, Quilters Guild, and Gone Hooking, starting at 10 a.m. both days.

There will be a classic car show put on by the Golden Ears Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada.

Museum on the Move will be putting on children’s lawn games.

New this year will be a Sheep and Ewe event in the Golden Ears Winter Club which will teach visitors how sheep are sheared and the process it undergoes until it is woven into an item of clothing. It will also include a fleece auction.

A blueberry pie eating contest at noon and 4:30 p.m. on the Canadian Heritage Stage on Saturday, July 29, and at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday July 30 – sponsored by Silver Valley Farms.

And Church at Country Fest will take place at 10 a.m. on the main stage on Sunday, July 30 – where there will be live entertainment all weekend long.

Roving entertainers will be Craig The Magician and, Saturday only, The Carnival Band, inspired by Brazilian samba and New Orleans jazz.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest started after the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association was formed on June 15, 1901. The goal of the association was to promote and educate the public about the importance of agriculture. Every year an annual fair was held to showcase quality livestock, produce from the soil, home crafts, youth work, and community life in general – bringing rural and urban people together, promoting understanding and cooperation.

Typically the fair sees about 20,000 people during the two-day weekend.

This year the free fair runs from 10-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 23448 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

