ARMS to host a tree chipping fundraiser

Event to be held on Jan. 8, 2022

Now that Christmas is behind us, the next big question is what to do with those Christmas trees and Alouette River Management Society’s (ARMS) tree chipping fundraiser could just be the answer.

The environmental organization, will be hosting their first fundraiser of 2022, in the form of a Christmas tree-chipping event. On Jan. 8, 2022, the society will be hosting the event at Rivers Heritage Centre at 24959 Alouette Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be ‘by-donation’, with a suggested donation of $10.

“Fundraisers like this help provide support to the protection and conservation of the Alouette Watershed as well as our education programs we provide to the community and school districts!” said Alex Holmes of the society.

The event will also have the society providing hot apple cider while people wait for the tree to be chipped.

The society’s office will remain closed from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022. In case people have any questions regarding the tree chipping or any of the activities they should reach out to Holmes at communications@alouetteriver.org or by sending a direct message on the society’s Facebook page.

