BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch animals need fresh veggies and herbs

Caring for a lot of small animals at the branch, has prompted the shelter to put out a call for fresh veggies. (SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has put out a call for fresh veggies for its animals.

The branch currently has 22 animals between its shelter and foster care, and according to manager Krista Shaw, the animals always need fresh vegetables, herbs and such.

In a social media post, the branch put a call out for veggies and herbs earlier this month. “We are in need of veggies again for our animals in care! If you have any of the items listed below and would like to donate them to the animals at the Maple Ridge BC SPCA give us a call to arrange a drop off time 604-463-9511,” said Shaw in the post.

The animal shelter is looking for kale, carrots and carrot tops, lettuce except iceberg lettuce, peas and peppers. They are also hoping to get parsley, cilantro, dill, rosemary and mint.

“We received a lot of veggies when we put out the call first and so many carrots. However, a lot of the veggies with higher sugar content, we have to give those to the animals sparingly,” she said, explaining why the need for veggies is ongoing.

“We are so grateful for the donations we have already received. We do have a lot of small animals and they go through a lot, very quickly.”

To donate vegetables or herbs to the branch, contact the branch to arrange for a drop-off time.

