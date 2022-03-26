Construction begins on new Maple Ridge playground

Rendering of new playground being built at Albion Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Construction is now underway on a new playground at Albion Park in Maple Ridge.

For the next two to three weeks, the city advised that the current playground and the area around the picnic shelter will be closed while the work is being done.

According to the City of Maple Ridge the new playground will feature a 15 metre long zip-line, rock wall climber, multi-seat accessible spinner and swing, a new toddler play area and a face-to-face swing.

“These new features were some of the top requested play features we heard in the community consultation process,” said the city online.

Many residents commented online about how happy they are with the inclusivity of the new park.

“So glad that the accessible spinner and other inclusive equipment will be included. Thank you,” commented Sarah Moore, asking the city what the surface of the park will be made out of. A question the city promised to get back to her about.

“So glad this has several inclusive features!!,” said Beth Evans.

While Karla King thanked the city for incorporating the inclusive equipment into the new playground.

Melodie Bakker reached out to the city asking if there were plans for adaptive play equipment at Maple Ridge Park.

“Pretty sad there isn’t even a (sic) an adaptive swing,” she said.

The city replied that new equipment at Maple Ridge Park is “not a current project”.

“However, I’ve passed your suggestion along to our Park Development team and have asked if there are plans to review equipment at that park in the near future,” read the reply.

The new playground will also incorporate a nature themed play area along with structured and traditional play opportunities as well.