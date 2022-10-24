Diwali dances into Maple Ridge Public Library

Folk Star Academy was one of the local dance groups who performed at the Diwali celebration. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dipti Dawda (left) and Shalini (right) are both members of the Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society, which was one of the partners for the Diwali celebration. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Margarita Fernandes is one of the librarians who organized and hosted the Diwali celebration. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Mike Hayes (left), Bob D’Eith (2nd from left), Lisa Beare (3rd from left), and Ahmed Yousef (2nd from right) were some of the local politicians at the Diwali celebration. (Thyra Gillese/Special to The News)

To mark the first of the five days of Diwali, the Maple Ridge Public Library hosted a small celebration that featured music, dancing performances, food, and much more.

Several cultural groups from around the community partnered with the library on this event, including the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society, the Family Education and Support Centre, Interfaith Building Bridges, and the Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society.

After some brief speeches, three dance groups took the stage and performed for a crowd of more than 100 attendees.

The first of these groups was Dance Vis Maya, who performed a classical dance. They were followed by 5th Door Danz Academy performing a fusion dance, and Folk Star Academy finished up with a bhangra dance.

Once the dances had finished, the event transitioned into the second half, which involved opportunities to try South Asian foods, crafts, and henna, or watch a turban demo.

“This is all about acknowledging the importance of this day and educating others on it,” said librarian Margarita Fernandes.

Diwali is referred to as the festival of lights, which represents light or goodness overpowering darkness or evil. This is something that Fernandes says is important now more than ever.

“It’s really good to have this right now cause the pandemic caused so much negativity and darkness,” she said.

While the main day for Diwali occurs on Oct. 24 this year, the Maple Ridge Public Library hosted their event on the first day of the five-day holiday.

To see what other events the library will be hosting in the future, visit https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/v2/events.