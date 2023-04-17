Flori Chaykowski is the executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. (Ariane Jaschke/Capture Photography Studio/Special to The News)

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA to hold AGM

Member businesses welcome to attend

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is inviting members to their annual general meeting.

Business owners will have a chance to learn more about the association’s 2022 status, along with highlights from the past year.

The DMRBIA officially launched in the spring of 2007 to promote businesses in the downtown area and provide services that improve the BIA community in general.

It is a non-profit organization representing their business members through events, projects, and ongoing programs designed to improve businesses and properties in the downtown area.

“We’re all about supporting our members as shown through our three tiers,” said executive director Flori Chaykowski.

The tiers are: safety and security; beautification and revitalization; and events and marketing.

“And we’re happy to share where our work is going and how it is affecting the catchment for our members,” she added.

There will be plenty of networking opportunities at the annual general meeting and business cards can be entered into a draw.

Light refreshments will be served.

The AGM is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Cornerstone, Community Services, 22768 119 Ave., entrance at the Club door at the back of the building.

To register for the event go to: members.downtownmapleridge.ca/ap/Events/Register/yr4bbqWP?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation.

For more information call 604-467-2420 or email: inquiries@downtownmapleridge.ca.

