Drop-in activities to resume at leisure centre in Maple Ridge

Members will be able to view registered activities for Sept. 1 to 7

Starting next month, Maple Ridge residents will be able to enjoy drop-in activities at the leisure centre.

In a social media post, the city of Maple Ridge announced, “We are happy to announce our return to regular drop-in activities and open doors at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre and Greg Moore Youth Centre on September 7.”

This return back to normal for unregistered activities, would be a welcome change for the residents of the city, after the COVID-restrictions over the past several months.

Starting Aug. 26, community will also be able to view all available registered drop-in activities for the period of Sept. 1 to 6. Registrations will begin Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.

To register for any of the activities, community members can visit: www.mapleridge.ca/1484, or call 604-467-7422

The Fall Program Guide will also be going live on Sept. 17, with online registration beginning Sept. 21 and phone registration beginning Sept. 23. More information on this can be found on www.mapleridge.ca/1466.

“We have been busy refining our procedures, recruiting and training staff and preparing our facilities in alignment with Public Health guidance, WorkSafe BC and industry-specific guidelines. Whether you’re planning to take your family for a swim, lift some weights, or participate in activities at the gymnasium, our team looks forward to welcoming you back.,” said the city.

