FABULOUS: Ex-mother-in-law still an inspiration

News readers sent in photos of seniors in their life who are worthy of recognition

Port Coquitlam’s Roberta Baird Walker calls her ex-mother-in-law a true inspiration.

M. Therese Duc Leonard, now 91, is the mother of Walker’s first husband, and Walker insists the elder woman is still an important and valued part of her life 40 years later.

“She is completely independent, bright, and has a wonderful sense of humour,” Walker explained, in submitting Leonard’s name as a Fabulous Senior who lives in assisted living in Montreal, Que.

“She has remained a loving source of support for me, even after I left my marriage with her son and moved across the country to pursue career goals almost 30 years ago,” Walker shared.

“She’s such an amazing woman,” the former daughter-in-law gushed, noting how she has since lost her own mother and mother-in-law. “She’s the only mother I have left, and I love her so very much. I’m just grateful to have her in my life. She’s a gift.”

This is just one example of a Fabulous Senior, who’s made a difference for those around her. And Walker felt her worthy of recognition.

“She is an inspiration to everyone who knows her,” Walker concluded.

As part of Seniors Week, the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network partnered with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, to encourage the public to share pictures of the Fabulous Seniors in their life – and in doing so enter to win some loot.

