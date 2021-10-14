Fall grants available for Maple Ridge charities

Maple Ridge Community Foundation holding a virtual granting ceremony Dec. 9

Local non-profits can now apply for a grant through the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (Special to The News)

Charitable organizations across Maple Ridge can now apply for a grant from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

The grant application process is now open with a couple of changes.

Successful applicants will be asked to submit a short video detailing their project on or before Dec. 1 to be played during the virtual granting ceremony that is set to take place on Dec. 9.

And, in order to be considered for a 2021 grant, previous successful applicants must submit their receipts for eligible expenses and funds used during 2020.

Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $860,000 in grants to registered charities throughout Maple Ridge through the fall granting program.

Funding will go to programs and projects that provide a direct service to the community, benefit a wide audience, present an innovative and creative approach to address a community concern, strive to have a lasting impact on the community, involve collaboration and partnerships, build on existing community strengths and assets, and use resources efficiently and effectively.

Applications for 2021 will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.

For more information call 604-466-3312 or go to mrcf.ca.

