Tonight: Free Bad Guys movie in Maple Ridge park

The Ridge Meadows Soccer Club would like people to donate to the Karina LeBlanc Foundation. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is hosting their second annual Movie in the Park.

This year the movie is The Bad Guys – a story about a wolf, snake, piranha, shark and tarantula, who try to reinvent themselves as good guys instead of the criminal outlaws they are thought to be.

The movie, that was released earlier this year, is based on a children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey.

“We’ve really been working hard over the past few years to connect with more people from our community. Our first movie last Fall was a drive-in that, despite the uncertain weather, was a great success with over 25o people in attendance,” explained Ridge Meadows Soccer Club operations manager Shauna Williams.

This year, she said, they reached out to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Local Immigration Partnership to extend an invitation to new families in the area.

“We understand that for many of these families, their focus has been creating a new foundation for themselves and their kids, and that taking the time for fun, and to connect with others is often not possible. Through the Family and Education Support Centre, we are giving out concession vouchers for these families to be our guests and enjoy complimentary popcorn and drinks,” noted Williams.

The event is being held this Friday Aug. 5th on the grass fields at Telosky Stadium, 23000 116 Avenue, in Maple Ridge.

The movie is set to start at dusk, around 8:45 p.m., with the concession opening at 7 p.m..

In lieu of charging admission, the club is asking people to bring non perishable items for the Friends in Need Food Bank, or to consider making a donation to the Karina LeBlanc Foundation at karinaleblanc.com/foundation.

