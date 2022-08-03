Funk and soul band to serenade audience in Pitt Meadows

Double Overtime will be taking to the stage in Pitt Meadows at 7 p.m.. (Special to The News)

Enjoy some R&B, soul, and funk in Pitt Meadows Wednesday night, Aug. 3.

Double Overtime band will be taking their energy and showmanship to Spirit Square for the 12th season of the city’s Summer Serenade Concert Series.

The band has been on the Metro Vancouver scene for decades and is promising a tight, high-impact show with wow-factor and groove to get any audience moving.

The band is made up of: vocalists Shannon Messam and Ian McDonnell; drummer and vocalist Sean Della Vedova; bassist Matt Tinney; guitarist Jonathan Reichert; keyboardist Dan Bechard; Tom Walker on trombone; Terry Gregson on trumpet; and sax players Bryan and Jennifer Vance.

Their specialty is Stevie Wonder, Tower of Power, Chicago, Van Morrison, Commitments, and soul and R&B hits of that variety. But they are also able to put on a show with all the favourite dance hits from the 1960’s to today like Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley, and the Black-Eyed Peas.

The 2022 Summer Serenade Concert series is being hosted by the Bruce ames Orchestra and will run every Wednesday evening until Aug. 24.

The Bruce James Orchestra is a 19-piece big band and their ensemble has been providing big band/dance band music in the Vancouver area since 1999. They perform a variety of arrangements from the classic big bands of the 1930’s such as: Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Count Basie; through the “crooner” hits of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin; to the sultry sounds of Ella Fitzgerald; to present day swing classics from artists such as Michael Bublé, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Harry Connick Jr.; and pop and rock hits from artists such as Chicago, Stevie Wonder and Spyro Gyra .

Bruce James Orchestra will be closing the concert series on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Performances will be cancelled in the event of rain and will be updated on the City of Pitt Meadows website by 5:30 p.m. the day of the cancellation.

Double Overtime will take to the stage at 7 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

For more information about the band go to doubleovertime.ca.

