Golf to raise money for Rotary club of Haney initiatives

The charity golf tournament will help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by the Rotary club of Haney. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Rotary club of Haney is hosting their annual golf tournament, auction and lottery for charity.

The club’s Mike Murray told The News that this tournament is usually held in May, however due to COVID restrictions, they are now hosting it in September.

“It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and rather than take a chance on a further cancellation in May of this year we decided to hold it in September. The stage three covid rules will allow us to proceed as we normally would with a shot gun start and banquet following,” he said.

The charity golf tournament will be held on Sept. 15 at the Swan-E-Set golf course. The tournament, along with an auction and a lottery, together raises money for some of the different causes that the club works towards.

“Rotary’s motto is ‘service above self’ and one of the avenues of Rotary Service is Community Service. I’ve been a member of the Rotary Club of Haney for 28 years, and during that time we have focused much of our community service on programs that benefit youth. For example last year we provided 16 bursaries to graduating students continuing their education in everything from trades training to university. We also funded the school lunch bag programs in which volunteers (including some Rotarians) deliver 150 bag lunches every school day to 15 schools in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows School District. These are for students who might otherwise go without,” said Murray.

The club also supports organizations like the North Fraser Therapeutic Association which offers equine therapy to children and adults living with diverse abilities and autism, cerebral palsy, brain injuries and developmental challenges.

“In order to do this work we also need to raise money, so aspiring youth can continue their education, hungry kids can be fed and disabled children can learn and grow through equine therapy, etc.” Murray explained.

The deadline for registration for the golf tournament is the end of August and the registration fees are $250 per golfer.

The charity golf tournament has always included a silent and live auction as part of the event, said Murray.

“We decided to make the auction, which ends on Sep. 19 and 50/50 lottery which ends in October, online activities to broaden the number of people participating and the potential for enhanced fundraising,” said Murray.

To bid in the online auction, community can visit: https://trellis.org/caring-for-kids

