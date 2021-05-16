Keeping Earth Day spirit alive in Maple Ridge

Conservation activities contest extends to May 22 and beyond

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)

While 2021s Earth Day might be in the rear-view, Maple Ridge’s Celebrate Earth Day Committee want to keep the conservation conversation going.

It is encouraging residents to “live local, stay safe, and emerge” through a community challenges suggestion list, and interactive map of Maple Ridge.

“With the warmer days and sunshine, and recent public health recommendations to stay within our own health authority, people are looking for fun stuff to safely do outdoors in their community,” says Celebrate Earth Day coordinator Leanne Koehn.

“Our challenge list and interactive custom online map are all about the cool places to visit in Maple Ridge – pet-friendly parks and patio dining, little free libraries, bubble tea places, nurseries to buy seeds or plants for gardening, hiking trails, a frisbee golf course, bike rides, and lots of other fun locations and activities in our own backyard.”

Residents are encouraged to look at the list and map at www.mrearthday.ca and find something that interests them, then go and check it out in person, while staying safe through social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The custom Google Earth Day map of Maple Ridge has been viewed over 2,300 times and people have requested it stay up past Earth Day as the activities can be enjoyed year-round.

The #emergemr contest is still up and running too.

On Earth Day, April 22, the first three winners were announced and organizers also announced the contest would be extended, with the next prize draw happening on Friday, May 21.

“This gives people lots of time to take a quick picture during one of their “Emerge” outings & post it with the hashtag #emergemr to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram,” said Koehn.

“Anyone who posts a photo of their challenge and uses the hashtag will be entered in the prize draw. Don’t forget to switch your settings to ‘public’ so we can see your photo!”

A shop local initiative is also being promoted.

Prizes have been donated by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association and other local shops and businesses. The first draw happened on April 22 and the next one will be on May 21.

￼￼“Downtown businesses need our support, especially now,” said Ineke Boekhorst, Executive Director of the DMRBIA, “When you’re out and about, enjoy a little downtown time and shop local…we all win!”

Prizes and gift certificates are being provided by: Carrie’s Cupboard, City of Maple Ridge, Dr.Bee – Honeyland Canada, Handmade Cards by Marcia, Haney Home Hardware, Home Restaurant,Latin Flavours Fitness, Maple Ridge Florist, Red Pine Healing, Seana’s Delectables,Sweet ‘n’ Sassy, T’s – Once Upon a Tea Leaf Town & Country, and Triple Tree Nurseryland.

For more details, visit www.mrearthday.ca or the “Celebrate Earth Day in Maple Ridge” Facebook Page.

