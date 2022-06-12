The CEED Centre’s Farm Market runs until the end of October. (Facebook/CEED Centre)

The CEED Centre’s Farm Market runs until the end of October. (Facebook/CEED Centre)

Maple Ridge centre launches new farm market

CEED Centre market will run Thursdays

The CEED Centre has launched a new farm market that will be taking place until the end of October in Maple Ridge.

May 27 was the first market with mixed lettuce, parsley, chives, and fresh rhubarb.

Summer student and market manager Dacia, is looking for volunteers to staff the market.

Money from the market is going to be used to fund the centre’s free weekly programs like: the Seniors Activity Group, CEED Centre Art Group, and the Community Computer Program.

They are also looking for donations of produce if anyone has extras from their own garden.

The CEED Centre Farm Market will be taking place from 10-2 p.m. every Thursday.

“It’s a fun way to meet people and enjoy the beautiful community garden,” said Christian Cowley, the CEED Centre’s executive director.

For more information go to ceedcentre.com.

