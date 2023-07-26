Maple Ridge environment group looking for volunteers for Rivers Day

The Alouette River Management Society has more than nine positions available for September event

The Alouette River Management Society is looking for volunteers for upcoming Rivers Day.

No experience is necessary to help out, all the society is looking for are driven individuals who are eager to help out.

There are many options for volunteers including: signage set up; tent set up and take down; handing out cookies; at the volunteer check in station; traffic and parking control; assistant for face painting; carnival game supervisor; at the coffee by donation station; and at the aquatic invertebrate station.

The 30th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day Festival is set to take place from 10:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 24, at ALLCO Park, 13255 Alouette Road in Maple Ridge.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email: sophie@alouetteriver.org for details.

