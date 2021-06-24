Maple Ridge resident receives $80 parking ticket while getting vaccine

Don’t park in the Selkirk Town Centre Shopping Mall if you are getting your jab at Haney Place Mall. (Google Maps/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge resident wants to warn others about parking to get a vaccine at Haney Place Mall.

About two weeks ago Joyce Klassen had an appointment at the Haney Place Mall vaccine clinic but when she discovered there was no parking in the mall parking lot, she parked her car on the south side of Selkirk Avenue at the Selkirk Town Centre Shopping Mall.

However, when she got back to her car after getting her shot, she discovered a ticket in excess of $80.

There are signs warning drivers not to park there unless they are going into one of the stores in that shopping mall. And, Klassen admits she was in the wrong, but, she wants to warn others not to make the same mistake.

“It’s a lot of money for people who think they can park there, but they can’t,” said Klassen, especially for seniors, a lot of whom were at the mall the same day as Klassen, getting their vaccines.

Klassen tried to appeal her ticket with Diamond Parking, but was told in a lengthy letter from the company that ultimately she was in the wrong, and they won’t rescind the ticket.

She just wants others to know how steep the ticket was for a five minute jab.

