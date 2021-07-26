Maple Ridge teen grateful for War Amps support

War Amps has made it possible for 14-year-old Callum Davies of Maple Ridge to enjoy a sport he loves, namely lacrosse. He’s been a member of the War Amps CHAMPS program since he was two. (War Amps/Special to The News)

Key tag services provided by War Amps has been around just a little longer than Maple Ridge’s Callum Davie.

But the local teen is excited to join the organization in its 75th anniversary celebration by publically sharing his thanks for all they’ve done to assist him through the years.

Callum was born a left-arm amputee and, as a member of The War Amps child amputee (CHAMP) program, is eligible for financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

“The War Amps has been part of my life since I was two years old,” Callum explained.

“I’ve attended seminars where I’ve met lifelong friends who are just like me. We support and encourage each other to reach our goals,” the Maple Ridge teen added.

War Amp’s key tag service provide vital support to amputees across the country like Callum.

This program was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians who would generate funds for the association’s many programs.

The service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners, said spokesperson Rob Larman, himself a Graduate of the CHAMP program.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If a person loses their keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and the War Amps returns them to the owner – by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the key tag and address label service.

“We’d like to thank the public for helping to make this service a success,” Larman said. “Your support funds essential programs for all amputees across Canada, including children and veterans.”

For more information, or to order key tags, people can visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.

