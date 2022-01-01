Over 60 people show up for New Years day Generation Run in Pitt Meadows

First day of the year marked with enthusiasm and generosity despite the chilly weather

Lorie Muller, one of the organizers of the run, just before the first New Years run began on Saturday. (Sole Experience Facebook photo/Special to The News)

Despite the cold snap, snow-covered routes and the chilly weather, over 60 people, several with their dogs, showed up for the annual Generations Run organized by the owners of the Sole Experience store in Pitt Meadows.

According to one of the organizers Eric Muller, the event was very successful, with people showing up on the first day of the year with enthusiasm and generosity.

“It is really encouraging to see so many people turn up for the run, not just for their own health but also for charity,” he said.

The run, which started in Osprey Village next to Stomping Grounds Cafe at 12 p.m., followed along onto the dike system for 2k, 5k and 10k runs. It also had a charity aspect to it. Those in attendance, were encouraged to make a donation towards Childhood Cancer Family Support, previously known as BC Childhood Cancer Parents Association.

Roughly $500 to $600 was raised in cash while more donations have been coming in online and Muller said he would have a final figure by next week.

Muller, along with his wife Lorie, his son Reid, his daughter Elise and dog Indy, all participated in the annual run.

“Just a guesstimate from me would be easily over 60 people. The oldest person who registered for the run was 74 years-old and there were certainly many people with their babies as well. There were so many people with their dogs,” said Muller, staying true to his promise of having this event be a family-friendly, dog-friendly one.

The run, which has been part of the community for roughly 15 years, has turned into a New Years tradition and so many people showing up despite the weather, was truly encouraging, said Muller.

