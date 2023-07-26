Pet Fest takes place this Saturday at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Pet Fest comes to Maple Ridge park this Saturday

BIA summer market will run alongside the Haney Farmers Market

Alongside the popular Haney Farmers Market in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, July 29, will be the BIA Summer Market Pet Fest.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and pet owners are invited to leash their fur babies and take them shopping. There will be games, contests and prizes as well.

Area pet product peddlers will be there, including Outbound Canine biothane gear, Superior Canine dog trainers, Mini Paws Co with pet clothing, and more.

Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the Downtown Maple ridge Business Improvement Association, said her organization ran summer markets on the last Saturday of each month prior to COVID-19, and is bringing them back again this summer.

There will be an Artists in the Park summer market on Aug. 26, and a Back in School themed market on Sept. 23.

The summer market will be on the east side of the bandstand, while to the west will be the Haney Farmers Market, also running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is promoting the Sparkes Corn Barn of Chilliwack, which will be at the market until the corn season is finished. There will also be 76 other vendors at the Farmers Market, offering a wide variety of products.

For information, including a complete list of vendors, see farmersandmore.org

