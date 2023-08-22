PHOTOS: Maple Ridge artisan market raises money for Cythera Transition House Society

Maple Ridge artist Garby hosted a market to raise funds for Cythera Transition House Society, with a total of 20 other local artists participating in the event. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Maple Ridge artist Garby (centre) hosted a market to raise funds for Cythera Transition House Society, with 20 other local artists participating in the event. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Cindy Lewis was one of many local artists at the Aug. 19 fundraising market for Cythera Transition House Society. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Cindy Lewis was one of many local artists at the Aug. 19 fundraising market for Cythera Transition House Society. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Maple Ridge artist Garby hosted a market to raise funds for Cythera Transition House Society, with a total of 20 other local artists participating in the event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The Cythera Transition House Society has hundreds of dollars coming its way thanks to the success of the Maple Ridge artisan market from last weekend, which saw dozens of people browse through all things wonderful and weird being sold by the local artists.

Gabrielle Vaughan, who is better known online by her artist name Garby, transformed her backyard into an eclectic marketplace, where she said a total of 20 vendors set up tables and booths with their collections of local artwork.

By charging a small entry fee of $2, Vaughan and her team of volunteers were able to help raise a total of $300 for the Cythera Transition House Society.

“We also got a few donations from artists that will be doing to the women of Cythera House,” said Vaughan.

The Cythera Transition House Society is a non-profit organization in Maple Ridge that provides services to women and children impacted by domestic abuse.

